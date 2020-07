WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A man has been indicted by the Ohio County Circuit Court Grand Jury for murder.

According to a press release from Prosecuting Attorney Scott Smith, 24-year-old Danny Ivan Mendoza is charged with the felony offense of murder.

Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Edward Harrison on Wheeling Island in August of 2019.

