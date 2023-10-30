OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A man was stabbed in a local bar over the weekend, according to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard.

The incident happened at Hock’s Bar & Grill in Triadelphia late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, according to Howard.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital, Howard says.

The sheriff’s office is seeking to identify a man and woman regarding the incident, according to Howard and the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

If you know either of these individuals, please contact 304-234-3872 or 304-234-3606.