Man Wanted for Several Felony Warrants Arrested by Wheeling PD

Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Wheeling man was arrested Wednesday by Wheeling Police after a brief foot chase on Wheeling Island.

Around Noon, officers patrolling the area of South Huron and Ohio Streets saw a man walking in the area who was wanted by authorities. When the officer approached the suspect, Ricardo Maurice Smith, 31 of Wheeling, he started to run, but was quickly arrested moments later.

Smith was wanted by West Virginia State Police on three felony drug possession warrants. He also was wanted on a probation violation and was charged by WPD for fleeing.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending a court arraignment.

