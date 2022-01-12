March for Martin Luther King to hit Wheeling’s streets again

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Martin Luther King Jr. reshaped the way the country thought about race in the 1960s.

And this Sunday Wheeling will gather to show that his cultural pull is still strong decades later.

The MLK march and interfaith service is back in person to celebrate the influential minister and his life.

This year it will begin at the Windmill on top of Martin Luther King Way and go to the foot of the hill.

That will be followed by a prayer service, featuring nearly a dozen of the Friendly City’s religious leaders.

The YWCA’s Ron Scott Jr. says King worked not only for racial equality, but fought for the poor as well.

So he was not only a champion when it comes to racial stuff, he was diving into how economics affects society, social roles, and I think he would have really been dynamic if he’d had the opportunity to live. Ron Scott Jr., Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director, Wheeling YWCA

The celebration will also honor four local residents for their focus on racial harmony.

The winners of the student Essay and Song contests will also be honored the next day at Laughlin Chapel.