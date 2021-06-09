Mark your calendar for the WTRF Job & Career Fair

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Anyone who wants a job—or a better job—can go to Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink on Thursday, June 10.

The event brings job seekers together with employers looking for workers.

And this is a unique year.

Jason Haswell, managing director of The Monteverde Group, says right now the economy is experiencing a huge demand for employees.

He says Help Wanted and Hiring Now signs are everywhere.

Now that people can go out without a mask to many places, he says business is booming.

And these businesses need workers.

“Everybody’s been locked up for so long, they want to go out and get an ice cream cone, go to the movie theater, maybe go to dinner somewhere,” he said. “So people looking for jobs right now have a huge advantage because there are a lot of options. Everybody’s hiring. You can pick something that fits you best and not just take what’s out there. Maybe you will have a choice of two or three different positions in different places.”

He says if you’re collecting benefits, this is a good time to put yourself back in the job market.