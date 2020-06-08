Marquee Cinemas to re-open Friday at The Highlands

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Marquee Cinemas announced that they are re-opening their movie theaters in WV, TN, FL, and KY on Friday, June 12.
The Marquee Cinemas at The Highlands Facebook page confirmed that they will be opening their doors to customers
Marquee Cinemas also announced they are taking new health and safety actions to make sure customers are kept safe.
You can view showtimes for Marquee Cinemas at The Highlands here.
