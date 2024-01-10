ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – McDonald’s has been working for 29 years and has raised over $3.3 million to help local schools in “Making Activities Count.”

These “Make Activities Count”, or “MAC” grants provide up to $500 for local teachers to use towards educational projects in their classrooms.

The 2023 recipients were Carol Hill, Shelly Lynch, and Holly Stillion all from Moundsville Middle School, along with Wendy Seidewitz from Wheeling Middle School.

They were presented their awards at McDonald’s of Elm Grove and have big plans for what comes next.

”The money that we’re getting through this MAC grant we are going to use for our percussion ensemble to help aid them with getting the stick bags and mallets that are appropriate for their instruments that they have for middle school.” Wendy Seidewitz – Band/Choir/General Music Teacher, Wheeling Middle School

”I requested funds for projectile launchers so my students will get to use ping pong balls and all the materials to literally launch them, which who doesn’t want to do that? And we get to measure angles and distance to see which matches the best.” Shelly Lynch – Math & Computer Science Teacher, Moundsville Middle School

”It’s one of the highlights of my year every year. We just love to be able to get the chance to help these teachers out and to give them these grants. Money well spent, in our opinion.” Bob Stoltz – Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator

This program was created in the tri-state area and has since been adopted by other McDonald’s across the country.

Over the last 29 years, they have raised over $100,000 for Ohio Valley educators.