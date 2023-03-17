WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A pay disagreement between the Ohio County Commission and Sheriff’s deputies made it to circuit court this afternoon.

Yesterday both parties testified before the civil service commission…but today no arguments were heard.

In a hearing that lasted just eight minutes, Judge Ronald Wilson told both sides that he wants them to come together.

Rather than making a decision through the courts, he recommended the case for mediation, something he wants done as soon as possible.

The issue at hand involves an agreement for Ohio County sheriffs to work security at the Highlands, and whether the commission’s cancellation of that agreement after a lawsuit by county workers constitutes retaliation.

Lawyer Teresa Toriseva represents those county workers and says a third-party resolution is a better way forward.

Honestly it’s better for everyone, it’s better for both sides, and the taxpayers and the court, in terms of efficiencies, but also these are important issues, and so maybe we can find a way for both sides to come to some agreement. Teresa Toriseva, Representing Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies

Judge Wilson told the court that if no agreement is made, he’ll have to make a legal determination…but that it’s best not to let it come to that for the sake of the public.

The mediation will take place before lawyer Steve Dalesio on March 30th.

The civil service hearing that was set for March 28th will be continued as a result.