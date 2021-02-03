Medical marijuana certification given green light, business on the move to West Virginia

Medical marijuana just took a giant step into West Virginia, as certification is now a reality in the state.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s been a FIGHT years in the making; nerve-racking for businesses who are betting on investments.

West Virginia is now taking the action our boarder states have already ventured into. And after years of pushing, Delegate Shawn Fluharty says this will keep jobs in our state, and something out-of-state businesses want in on.

Today, in West Virginia, if you want to apply for the medical cannabis program you can do so. Shawn Fluharty, WV House of Delegates, District 3

A Pennsylvania premier medical cannabis dispensary group, The Healing Center, has had its eyes on West Virginia for years. And now they plan to setup five shops in the state; with one of those in Triadelphia and one in Weirton.

We’re very excited to venture into West Virginia because we have three dispensaries in western Pennsylvania. The most successful dispensaries in Pennsylvania. The first one we got was in Washington PA, which is not very far. So, our patients already feel like our patients. Chris Kohan, The Healing Center, Pittsburgh

And people looking in see a huge need for medical cannabis in the Mountain State, stat.

Now, what does it mean for the patients of West Virginia? It means another option. It means a plant-based option. And what we have found at our dispensaries is everything from chronic pain, to cancer, to anxiety, to any list of conditions in Pennsylvania. And, all the way down to the opioid crisis, which has been tragic in your areas, just like our areas. We’ve been successful in getting a lot of people replacement therapy going. Chris Kohan, The Healing Center

This word ‘health,’ Fluharty says, takes on many facets.

Anytime you have people who are healthy, that helps the economy. And this is about public health. It’s a public health issue. Shawn Fluharty, WV House of Delegates, District 3

The Healthy Center says they hire right from the community with 15 or more jobs per dispensary. West Virginia growers were awarded a few months ago… but not so fast…

“It’s typically about 12 months after that that you’ll start to see some product come out from a grower,” said Kohan.

So, if you thought about getting certified for medical cannabis, well West Virginia’s now a ‘go.’