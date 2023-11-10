Get your chance to meet some of the basketball players on West Virginia University’s roster in Wheeling on Saturday.

During a WVU Football watch party at the Alpha Tavern in Wheeling, Quinn Slazinski, Pat Suemnick, Josiah Harris & Jeremiah Bembry will attend and be available for autographs via Country Roads Trust, the Name, Image and Likeness leader for West Virginia University student-athletes.

The Alpha Tavern will offer dinner specials, Trust Lager specials and giveaways. As always, 15 percent of Lager sales goes to the NIL collective.

“This is a tremendous collaboration very much in the spirit of the Ohio Valley,” said Alpha co-owner Nick Sparchane. “We’ve very much enjoyed working with Country Roads Trust and having Mainstreet Bank, the Marshall County Co-op and Carenbauer Distributing join in really sets this up as a special, special event.”

“We love bringing the Valley together,” Sparchane said. “We hope everyone enjoys this exceptional collaboration and event.”

More information can be found on the Alpha Tavern Facebook page