Members of the homeless community in Wheeling hold memorials service for their own

A sad remembrance today….as the homeless community held a memorial service for their own.
According to Street MOMs and House of Hagar, six people have died this year among Wheeling’s homeless population–three men and three women.
Some were living on the streets, others were “couch-surfing” with friends.
Those who work with them say they died of various causes–many involved drug overdose.
They say one of them, a man named Chad, was a talented artist who actually created the Street MOMs logo.
They will remember him with some public art work in the community.
One of the women was remembered with a rose bush planted at a local homeless camp.
