WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Unwrapping that Christmas magic under the tree as a child is a feeling that unfortunately doesn’t last forever.

But thankfully, some of those memories are on display in Elm Grove.

The Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum keeps the gadgets and trinkets of years past on their shelves, many of them still in the original boxes.

These trains were responsible for Christmas memories throughout the decades, and one former tour guide says she’s seen how that joy can carry through our entire lives.

“It’s pretty cool seeing especially some of the older gentlemen or older people come in and talk about how they’d be playing with it with their dad or whatever. It’s pretty cool just to see their eyes light up when they remember it.” Becky Gerlak, IT Manager, Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum

And if seeing this video makes you nostalgic for the tracks and trains of years gone by—

We’ll have a closer look back at what’s behind Kruger Street’s glass cases this Sunday on 7News.