WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Bring your dad, husband, and brother. It’s Men’s Day Out!

Three local organizations have teamed up to help men take charge of their health.

The Health Plan, Wheeling Health Right, and Men of Change are hosting a free men’s health expo.

There they will have health screenings and presentations for you to learn all about the importance of keeping up with your health.

Ron Scott Jr. with the Wheeling YWCA says men, it is time for a checkup.

I don’t think men’s health gets highlighted enough, and often times that’s because of men in our own perceptions of how men’s health should be treated. So often times we like to go to the doctors when we are on our deathbeds, or you’re dragging us to the doctor because we can’t breathe, situations like that.

It just shows you that men’s health is something you can maintain, something you can regularly check on, and it’s nothing to have any qualms or be ashamed of or have any stigma about.

If you like competing, they are having the Dad Bod Olympics which is made up of “Dad” themed competitions to get everyone excited about men’s physical health.

The expo takes place Saturday at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.