Menards officially opened at the Highlands

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- “We’re building materials, electrical, plumbing, anything you can think of as far as home improvement and then we do have seasonal sections like our enchanted forests,” said Corey Curtis, Triadelphia Menards General Manager.

From power tools, to vacuums to even food, Menards has a little bit of something for everyone. And the new 200,000 square foot home improvement store has just opened its doors here in Wheeling at the Highlands.

“It’s been a long time coming. I feel like this project as been in the works for awhile and we’re excited to finally get it open and get it running and I feel like we’ve brought a lot for the economy in the area,” said Curtis.

The family owned company was founded in Wisconsin in 1958 and now the chain’s Wheeling location is the first Menards to open in West Virginia.

Those who work at Menards believe it’s the way the company’s staff treat their customers that sets Menards a part from other hardware stores.

“Well we try to pride ourselves on guest service and knowledgeable team members at the store here to assist you,” said Curtis.

Those working at Menards are doing everything in their power to keep the store safe during the pandemic. The store will be offering a number of upcoming promotions for the holiday seasons. For more information you can visit www.menards.com.