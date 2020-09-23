Menards to open at The Highlands on October 16

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- An official announcement has been made on when Menards will open at The Highlands.

Menards will open it’s doors to the public on October 16.

The store will be similar in size and structure as the New Philadelphia OH Menards store that opened in June 2019.

Menards will feature all the latest, greatest home improvement products plus full-service lumberyard and accessory building, several great departments and displays, appliances, pet and wildlife supplies, and a line of groceries.

Also, Menards has all the tools, materials, and supplies for all your home improvement needs whether a casual do-it-yourselfer or more experienced pro.