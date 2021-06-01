Microchip shortage is causing a short supply of new cars

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Lots of things are in short supply as we emerge from the pandemic.

Everything from pool chemicals to lumber. Here’s one that’s been quietly causing heartburn to people in the car industry: computer chips.

D.K. Wright visited Wheeling Volkswagen Subaru to check out how a shortage of micochips means a shortage of new cars.

During the pandemic, people weren’t buying cars. So the microchips that WERE being made were going for consumer electronics like video games and cell phones.

Now the car industry has rebounded. But microchip production hasn’t caught up.

Normally for every Wheeling Volkswagen Subaru, they get one new car in. That’s called 100 percent replacement. There are literally cars sitting on production lines waiting on components so that they can be finished and ultimately shipped to the dealerships.

On the bright side, consumer demand is way up. People want to buy new cars.

Mike Mazure says certified pre-owned cars are also a popular option for people who need a car and need it now.

They say this is hitting every brand of car and They call it a supply disruption. They say they’ve seen them in the past, and they’ll get over it.