Midget wrestling is returning to the Ohio Valley.

Midget with Attitude is coming back to Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands.

The 2023 Must See Tour will be in Ohio County on Thursday, June 15 at 7 PM.

The event promises to be “one of the most fun, energetic, competitive midget wrestling events you’ll ever see! Entertaining is an understatement! This is a show you won’t want to miss!”

The event is expected to sell out.

More information can be found on the event page here.