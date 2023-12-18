WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local baseball field that hosts games every summer for those with mental and physical disabilities has been brutally vandalized.

The Miracle League baseball field at the J.B. Chambers Sports Complex was recently broken into.

The president of the Miracle League, Lorraine McCardle says one of the windows on the concession stand was shattered. She says officials from Wheeling Parks and Rec notified her that there was shattered glass all over the floor on the inside and outside of the building.

McCardle says she believes whoever vandalized the building took bases off of other fields and threw them at the window to break it and then enter the concession stand.

She says fortunately their season is over for now but is saddened by the events.

”Luckily it’s winter time, so they’re not up here right now. You know, if this were ball season and this would happen you know it would break their heart. I mean, I would be crushed if I would have to say, oh, we can’t play because we’ve been vandalized, you know. So I hope we can fix it before ball season starts.” Lorraine McCardle – President, Miracle League of the Ohio Valley

McCardle says they will be increasing the security of the field, such as higher fencing, to prevent events like this from happening again.