OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Whether you ride a motorcycle or own a classic car, mark your calendar for next Saturday, September 16.



The 3rd Annual Miracle League Charity Ride and Car Show will start at the Highlands.



It will cruise into east Ohio then end up back at the Highlands.



No pre-registration is necessary.



Everyone is welcome, and all proceeds go to the Miracle League of the Ohio Valley.

“We start here at Valley Harley Davidson at 10 a.m. with our registration. And we’ll kick stands up at approximately 11:30. And we’ll be doing a ride through Belmont County and we will end at Quaker Steak and Lube where we’ll have a car show and 50-50 Chinese Auction and live music by the Gold River Band.” Anthony Parsons, Chairman, Miracle League Ride