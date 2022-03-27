WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)- It may not feel like baseball season, but it is that time of the year.

Sign-ups for the Miracle League start today.

***Sign up today!***

Miracle League is a sports organization that is for individuals with special needs.

President of the league, Lorraine McCardle says it’s important that these kids get to be kids.

She says their goal is to create group activities for every season so that everyone can join in the fun.

If they are in a wheelchair, using a walker, or just with a disability of some kind, it is not easy, so you make it adaptable for them. They can do anything you just have to make it adaptable. We play baseball on our special field, which is located at the I-470 complex. We have a cushion, synthetic surface. Everything is handicapped accessible. Players have buddies. It’s T-ball rules. If you’re familiar with T ball. Lorraine McCardle, President, Miracle League of the Ohio Valley

She says they are working to expand their list of sports and activities that Individuals with specials needs can participate in.

The Super Kids Soap Box Derby is another fun thing kids and their families can sign up for.

If you are interested in being a buddy or a coach for the Miracle League, call Lorraine McCardle at (330) 281-3054.