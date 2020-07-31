Monthly Food Giveaway Serving Hundreds of Wheeling Families

It’s once a month where the Church of God and Saints of Christ serves families in ways that could be life-changing for them.

The Church of God and Saints of Christ is in it’s 15th year of feeding families, but it’s never had to serve as many families before the epidemic.

150 households were already served with an hour and a half left of the giveaway to go. The pastor says there’s just enough for 500 households. They’re handing out boxes full of meats, canned goods, pasta, vegetables, and fruit.

Just something that this church usually does at the end of every month.

“We’re very giving folks. We’re very loving folks. If it wasn’t for this Pandemic, we’d reach out and give you a hug right now. We just love to give and serve our fellow man.” Melvin, Williams, Pastor at the Church of God and Saints of Christ

The pastor says they won’t turn anyone away.

If you missed the food giveaway this month, there’s another one the last Thursday in August. It’s from 3 to 5 at The Church of God and Saints of Christ in Wheeling.