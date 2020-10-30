Months Long Investigation Leads to Drug Arrest in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police announced Friday that a Wheeling Island resident has been arrested and is facing criminal drug charges after a months-long investigation involving a one-pot meth lab.

Police investigated the crime at 513 N. Wabash Street and executed a search warrant Thursday, resulting in the arrest of 41-year-old Ethan Edward Byers.

Police started their investigation in December of 2019 after numerous complaints involving suspected drug activity. Investigators also received information of several drug purchases involving the suspect from NPLEx – the National Precursor Log Exchange electronic logging and compliance system that tracts the sales of over-the-counter medications containing pseudoephedrine.

While conducting a search of the house Thursday, investigators found one-pot meth labs as well as several drug making instruments and tools.

Byers is charged with two counts of operating a clandestine drug lab (felony) and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor). After being arrested and taken into custody, he was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD. He was later arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, and a cash bond was set at $21,000.

The area was rendered safe by police and there is no health threat to nearby homes. The investigation was led by the department’s patrol division.