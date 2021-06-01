Monument Place Bridge construction project now postponed until next year

UPDATE:

Authorities are now saying that construction on the Monument Place Bridge is postponed until next year.

JUST IN – The Elm Grove Arch Bridge closure has been POSTPONED until NEXT YEAR after construction was slated to start tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Jm0c3XBsoT — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) June 1, 2021

The repair and restoration project on the bridge was expected to start tomorrow.

This is, in part, a response to the residents’ big pushback in the past weeks.

District Construction Engineer Mike Witherow says with the I-70 work still going on, crews decided it might cause a traffic jam.

But, work isn’t stopping. Construction will still begin to the base of the bridge in the coming weeks.

“That’s kind of the intent behind it. We’re going to do all the work we can underneath and after the winter, shut down. In the winter month, early next year, we’ll get started with the closure and doing the work up top.” Mike Witherow, District 6 Construction Engineer

Witherow says postponing the closure will not have any impact on the original completion date of the project which is October of next year.

So, until the new year, the oldest bridge in West Virginia is still drivable.

Wheeling, W.Va. – The repair and restoration project on the Monument Place Bridge on National Road in Wheeling is expected to start Wednesday June 2.

West Virginia Division of Highways District Engineer Tony Clark says citizens have asked why the DOH can’t hold that project off until after the I-70 project is finished.



He says the bridge is a century old–in fact, the oldest in the state.



And it can’t wait any longer than it already has.

“It took close to a decade or better to get the environmental clearance from the Historic Preservation Office and all the other agencies to do that work on that bridge. So it’s not as easy as just hitting pause. We’ve got that clearance now so we just heave to proceed with that project.” TONY CLARK, DISTRICT 6 ENGINEER

Clark says the Department of Highways understands it will create traffic issues.



But he says they’ll manage them as well as they can.

It is anticipated the closure will be finished on October 21, 2022

The detour route is US 40, National Road, to I-70 West/East Bound to Washington Avenue Exit to I-70 Exit 4.