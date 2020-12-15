https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

‘Moondog’ in need of love from the Ohio Valley

Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A local legend, Charles Waldrum, AKA Moondog, is currently having a tough time at Peterson Hospital, according to a family friend.

‘Moondog’ recently had to have his leg amputated and recently had his sister pass away.

Family and friends are asking for you to send him letters in the mail so he can “brag to the nurses” and it might just cheer him up.

You can send ‘Moondog’ a letter at:

20 Homestead Avenue

Wheeling, WV

2600

