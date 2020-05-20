More businesses headed to The Highlands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio County Development Authority is looking to the future.

During Tuesday night’s conference call meeting, they discussed several new additions to The Highlands.

The Development Authority said Menards is now hiring online. There is not an opening date yet due to restrictions from the state regarding businesses openings, but they hope it will be soon.

Chipotle and Aspen Dental are scheduled to open in August.

The Development Authority also approved two new leases for The Highlands.

Amedisys, a home healthcare agency, will lease a space in the AT&T building. DiCarlo’s Pizza will be located in the West Liberty Building.

As for the sports complex, the Development Authority said construction is still underway, but an opening date is not certain due to COVID-19 restrictions.

