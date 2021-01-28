More kids will have access to parks thanks to Bordas & Bordas donation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The weather may not be great for all outdoor activities just yet, but when it is the area’s parks will be a main attraction.



The Oglebay Foundation’s Access to Parks program makes sure that all children in Ohio County, regardless of family income, have access to the many activities Oglebay and Wheeling Park have to offer.

They’re able to do that with the help of donors.

On Thursday the scholarship program received $10,000 raised at the Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic.

The firm said despite changes due to COVID-19, they knew the event was important to continue because of the ways it helps the community.

We had to reschedule. Oglebay was very good to accommodate us. We were able to conduct the tournament over Labor Day weekend. It was a huge success. We had more golfers this year than we had in the prior two years. Scott Blass, Partner, Bordas & Bordas

20,000 uh kids every year get to come to the parks at no cost to them. So, through that relationship, through the generosity of these donors, the parks, both Wheeling Park and Oglebay, are here for all residents of Ohio County and Wheeling. Eriks Janelsins, President & CEO, Oglebay Foundation

The Access to Parks program provides low-income Ohio County children and an adult with free-year round admission to the parks.

It also includes activities like mini golf, kayaking, swimming, visiting the Good Zoo and winter sports like ice skating, snowboarding and skiing.