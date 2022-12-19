OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dozens of volunteers pitched in Monday to make sure this holiday will be a happy one for hundreds of kids.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Salvation Army of Wheeling held their Ohio County Angel Tree toy distribution Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of items such as toys, clothing and beauty products were handed out as result Angel Tree events from around the area.



Officials say this year’s program provided toys for more than 400 kids this Christmas.



Barry and Lisa Allen, who are the chairpersons for this year’s Red Kettle Christmas Campaign say it’s the generosity of residents that make it all possible.

“So this is just a beautiful thing. It’s a humbling thing. It’s amazing because these kids are going to wake up surprised with miracles.” Lisa Allen, Chairperson, Red Kettle Christmas Campaign

“I think Wheeling is such a giving community anyway and to see all of the volunteers come together. And they way they got this set up and to watch the smiles on the people’s faces, like Lisa says, a very humbling experience.” Barry Allen, Red Kettle Christmas Campaign

The Allens say this year’s Red Kettle Campaign will benefit more than 900 Wheeling-area residents.