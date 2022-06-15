OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — More crews are arriving in Ohio County to help restore power to the thousands of people who still don’t have it.

AEP external affairs manager Joelle Moray tells 7News that an additional 25 to 30 crews came from Kentucky and Virginia to help with the massive repairs. They are all over Ohio County trying to fix what Mother Nature has destroyed.

There are still about nine thousand people without electricity in Ohio and Marshall Counties. But the bulk of those people are located in Ohio County which took the brunt of the powerful storms.