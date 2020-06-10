Mosquitos: a summer public health concern

The summer month is often full of fun activities such as swimming, camping, and outdoor concerts.



Unfortunately, it also brings some unwelcome and possibly dangerous visitors such as mosquitoes and ticks.



The Wheeling-Ohio County Department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are looking out for the possible return of mosquito related diseases such as West Nile Virus.



The health department has begun trapping mosquitoes, throughout the county which will be tested for West Nile, Encephalitis and other mosquito bore diseases.



Health officials say, mosquitoes definitely present a public health concern.

So it’s still a problem, mosquito borne diseases, we can eliminate to a point, but we still have a problem. In West Virginia we don’t have an active elimination program, such a fogging or spraying. A lot of it is done by personal responsibility, eliminating standing water, putting out the small dunks that you can put in small ponds to kill off the larva Howard Gamble. Wheeling- Ohio County Health Department

Gamble also suggests cleaning out clogged gutters and drilling holes in the bottom of recycling containers to eliminate mosquito breeding habits.



He also says to make sure all windows have proper screens to keep mosquitoes out of your homes.