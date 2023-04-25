WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Pretty much everyone is familiar with father-daughter dances.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Well, now the mothers and sons will have their chance to hit the dance floor.



The 9th Annual Mother May I Have This Dance event will take place Saturday May 13th at the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Hall in Elm Grove.



The event benefits the Ohio County Family Resource Network.



Mothers and their sons can enjoy one night of dancing and fun.



There will be a D.J. along with door prizes, hors d’oeuvres. and a chance auction.



The cost is $35 dollars for each mother and son couple, with $10 dollars for each additional son.

“So all of the money raised from the event will stay here in the community. It will go toward substance abuse prevention, family abuse prevention, food insecurity and heath and wellness initiatives led by the Ohio County Family Resource Network. So all very important causes. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for this organization, so we really hope to have a good crowd that night.” Laurie Conway, Board Member, Ohio County FRN

For more information, you can go to the FRN Facebook page. The event is usually a sell-out, so you want to get your tickets soon.