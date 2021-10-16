Motorcyclists riding for veterans, especially those affected by PTSD

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Motorcyclists are riding for those who put their life on the line for our freedom’s.

It’s the “DLR Mustang Horses for Heroes Ride”: the first of its kind at the Valley Harley-Davidson.

They’re bringing awareness to veterans, especially those struggling with PTSD… a special cause even close to Anthony Glessner’s heart.

“It means a lot to be able to do something like this and help people out. Think about it: they sacrificed time away with their families and everything else to go fight for our freedom, so if you’re able to do something like this, I think you should.” Anthony Glessner, leading the ride of “DLR Mustang Horses for Heroes Ride”

Organizers say all the funds raised goes towards the DLR Mustang Ranch, where veterans go to get a horse to keep and train: a special program to help them cope with PTSD.

They raised about a couple hundred dollars so far. To donate yourself, call Valley Harley-Davidson at (304) 243-9300.