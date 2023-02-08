WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A man lost control of his car Wednesday morning missing a homeowner’s house, driving through their yard and then finally coming to a stop over their retaining wall.

This all happened at a residence in the Oakmont Hills section of Wheeling.

Wheeling Police tells 7News no one was injured in the acident that happened at around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to police, the driver hit some tree branches before taking his car over the wall.

Both Wheeling Fire and Wheeling Police responded to the scene.

Wheeling Police are investigating.