The Mountaineer Brewfest Committee spent time at Family Service-Upper Ohio Valley in Wheeling volunteering.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Funds raised from the 2023 Mountaineer Brewfest will go towards Family Service’s Meals on Wheels program serving senior citizens of Ohio and Marshall Counties.

Committee members packed over 212 boxes of water that will be distributed to senior citizens with their meals to help them stay hydrated during the summer months.

This year’s Brewfest will be held on Saturday, August 19, at Heritage Port in Wheeling. Tickets are on sale now at mountaineerbrewfest.com.