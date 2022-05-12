OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —
An exciting announcement for Mountaineer Brewfest was made Thursday.
The Mountaineer Brewfest is a longtime partner with the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, and they’ve officially announced what charity is receiving their donations.
The Seeing Hand Association will get the large check. Organizers say it’s a great cause. The Seeing Hand provides countless services for the blind and visually impaired.
The organizations that benefit from this get to provide additional services and it helps support the things they are doing in their organizations. It’s a really great way to bring the community together and give back to those who need it. “Kim Florence, President and General Manager, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack
“This will support things like outreach, education, employment and our garden, which is a big part of it.”Karen Haught, Seeing Hand Association
“Last year we gave $30,000 to the Special Wish Foundation. 2019 we gave $25,000. I think 20 before that. So our watermark for giving this year is 25 to try and give.”Jeff Hayes, President, Mountaineer Brewfest