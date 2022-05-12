OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

An exciting announcement for Mountaineer Brewfest was made Thursday.



The Mountaineer Brewfest is a longtime partner with the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, and they’ve officially announced what charity is receiving their donations.



The Seeing Hand Association will get the large check. Organizers say it’s a great cause. The Seeing Hand provides countless services for the blind and visually impaired.

The organizations that benefit from this get to provide additional services and it helps support the things they are doing in their organizations. It’s a really great way to bring the community together and give back to those who need it. “ Kim Florence, President and General Manager, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack

“This will support things like outreach, education, employment and our garden, which is a big part of it.” Karen Haught, Seeing Hand Association