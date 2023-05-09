WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One of the favorite events of the summer in the Mountain State is coming back to Wheeling.

The 9th Annual Mountaineer Brewfest returns on August 19th to celebrate West Virginia’s finest craft beers.

But it’s not just about the drinks.

Brewfest has raised more than $166,000 for local charities.

This year all proceeds are going to Family Services – Upper Ohio Valley for their Senior Meals on Wheels program that serves Ohio and Marshall Counties.

Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack is once again this year’s title sponsor.

“Come and taste the craft beers, you know you might find something that you like if you’re not a craft beer person, please come and get the samples go through there and get out and try them out, you’re going to find something that you like, I guarantee it.” Jeff Hayes – Mountaineer Brewfest Founder and President

“To have this organization with all of their skill and fundraising experience, to be selected is truly a happy day for me. I can’t even say how happy I am right now and the best part is it helps your community.” Paula Calvert – CEO Family Service Upper Ohio Valley

Mountaineer Bewfest will be at Heritage Port once again.

Tickets go on sale June 1st.