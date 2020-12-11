Mountaineer Food Bank returns to fed hundreds of Ohio County families

The Mountaineer Food Bank is lending locals a helping hand in ways that could be life-changing to them.

On a busy day like this, just a small group of people are feeding as many as 250 Ohio County families.

“It’s especially impactful this time of year to be out here helping families and making sure they received the basic necessities of food. We all have to eat, so it’s great to be out here today.” Laura Phillips, director of Community Programs at the Mountaineer Food Bank

The Ohio County Family Resource Network and the Junior League of Wheeling is also taking a part.

“This year has been challenging in a multitude of ways. When we can get out in the public and give back, it means a lot to us.” Jennifer Rohrig, president of the Junior League of Wheeling

Jennifer Rohrig is one of the 10 volunteering. They’re handing out a box of food with milk, yogurt, cheese, apples, and bread.

“This is 10,000 pounds of food today.” Laura Phillips, director of Community Programs at the Mountaineer Food Bank

All those in need had to do was pull up in their cars, while one volunteer opened the trunk and another loaded it with a food box.

“It’s a very sanitary process. We’re trying to keep all the components separate to keep the people who are coming, as well as the volunteers as safe as possible.” Jennifer Rohrig, president of the Junior League of Wheeling

Only one food box is for each family, but if there is another family in the car, they had to drive around again.

All West Virginia residents were encouraged to stop by, but organizers say they didn’t turn anyone down.

“We just appreciate everyone’s kindness, and they genuinely appreciate that we’re here to help.” Jennifer Rohrig, president of the Junior League of Wheeling

This food giveaway ended at 1 today, but they hope to be back in Ohio County at least quarterly, if not monthly.