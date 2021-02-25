Mountaineer Food Bank returns to help hundreds of families stock up

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- One organization isn’t letting hundreds of families face the pandemic empty-handed…

…and on a sunny day like today, hundreds of families in need aren’t all alone, all thanks to the Mountaineer Food Bank and it’s partner organizations.

“We just want people to know ‘It’s okay’.” Claudia Raymer, executive director of Ohio County family resource network

They’re stocking up on food, and Claudia Raymer’s one of 9 lending these families a helping hand.

They’re passing out tons of food like milk, bread, veggies, and soup cans… all just to help families get by.

“Just to live their day-to-day life, just to help their children, just to help their grandparents, I can’t think of no more fulfilling thing than helping people have food.” Claudia Raymer, executive director of Ohio County family resource network

No one even has to get out of their car.

All they do is pull up, while one volunteer opens the trunk and another loads it with a food box, and with COVID, it’s just a different way of serving for them.

“We’ve all had to learn how to modify our services, so that we, ourselves, are safe and they’re safe. It’s much more no-contact.” Claudia Raymer, executive director of Ohio County family resource network

Throughout the pantry, volunteers are all masked up and say they’re wearing gloves, as well as santitizing.

Volunteers aren’t turning anyone away, even if you’ve never had such a need for something like this before.

“Nobody is gonna judge you for coming through. We all need to feed our families. We all need a little help sometimes.” Claudia Raymer, executive director of Ohio County family resource network

This won’t be the last time this food pantry visits the area. They have plans to be back in May and then again in July, and they’ll keep returning every few months.

If you still need help, but weren’t able to stop by, just go to a 24 hour pantry. There’s one at the Valley Grove Community Center and another at the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department.