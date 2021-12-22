Moving soon? New findings suggest downtown Wheeling is the place to be

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- Moving soon? The results of a recent Wheeling Heritage survey is in, and it may convince you downtown Wheeling is the place to be. Turns out that’s a popular opinion.

If you live in downtown Wheeling or not, many agree on one thing: “It’s the place to be”.

“I was really inspired to know that folks who live downtown, love downtown.” Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Councilwoman

“That’s really encouraging because you know the demand is there.” Betsy Sweeny, Wheeling Heritage

Nearly 70% of people currently living in downtown agree it’s a good place to live, while half of respondents are interested in moving here.

Many are also interested in seeing more amenities, restaurants, bars and nightlife. The good news is there’s interest for this area, but the bad news is there’s not enough room for everyone interested to live here.

“Initially, that’s concerning, but that means there is room for growth and development in our downtown area, which is what we want to see.” Betsy Sweeny, Wheeling Heritage

That’s where city leaders and local stakeholders step in. They’re taking Wheeling Heritage’s findings into account as they develop downtown Wheeling.

“For me, in particular, it really helps me understand the important focus that we need to provide to downtown development, particularly rehabilitation.” Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Councilwoman

But city leaders aren’t stopping there. There’s also talks about developing the upper floors of some buildings, as well as Water Street, and neighborhoods in and around the downtown area.

You can get a full look at the results here.