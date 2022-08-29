WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-This might make you think twice if you’re thinking about moving away.

The Friendly City appears to be the place to live, and it all comes down to the cost of living.

“I have never lived anywhere but Wheeling. I think it’s a nice place to live.” Janet Wade, lives in Wheeling

“We have affordable housing. Anyone can live here. If you want a place to come to, Wheeling’s the place to come to.” Jake Martin, lives in Wheeling

From neighborhoods to cities to across the river and everywhere in-between, the price of housing varies, and if you crunch the numbers, Realtor Scott Connors says Wheeling is, by far, one of the best places to live.

That’s because it’s reportedly one of the most affordable cities across the board.

“I get calls all the time from people from out of state who can’t believe the prices of our housing because what they’re used to is so much higher.” Scott Connors, realtor

Connors also says the price of buying or renting a home anywhere else in the valley is not much different.

That all comes down to the cost of living, and property taxes and housing prices are both low in Wheeling.

“I just listed and sold a 3-bedroom house on over an acre with a two-car garage for 150,000. That’s a payment under $1,000 a month, and in most of the country, you’re just not going to find that.” Scott Connors, realtor

Many more factors also influence the cost of living, and Connors says it all * must * be considered every time you move.

Although it can be overwhelming at first, Connors says considering your insurance, property taxes, and personal taxes is a good place to start.