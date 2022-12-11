WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – One local woman’s love for both baking and giving back to the community turned into a Christmas event for a good cause.
Jody Miller hosted a bake sale with Mrs. Claus and her elves, for which she baked 7000 cookies – starting the process at the beginning of November.
Although she loves baking, Jody is also the director of the Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic, where they awarded their 197th scholarship this past summer.
”My daughter Heather was killed in a car crash in 2008, just a few weeks prior to graduating from the school of nursing,” Miller reminisced. “We started the golf tournament right after she had passed away and we give nursing scholarships away. So, this is going to benefit that, as well.”
This successful scholarship fund is onto a new journey – a documentary featuring Heather’s story entitled “Gifted.”
Donations to the Heather Miller Memorial and their future endeavors are always accepted on their Facebook page: (2) Heather Miller Memorial | Facebook