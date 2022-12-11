WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – One local woman’s love for both baking and giving back to the community turned into a Christmas event for a good cause.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jody Miller hosted a bake sale with Mrs. Claus and her elves, for which she baked 7000 cookies – starting the process at the beginning of November.

What’s Christmas without cookies?🍪 Mrs. Claus and her elves are at Jody’s Christmas Cookies bake sale until NOON today with 7000 COOKIES for sale!!!😲

All proceeds are going to the Heather Miller Memorial Scholarship fund❤️🩺

More on the future of the fund tonight on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/EceeUvvEOG — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) December 11, 2022

Although she loves baking, Jody is also the director of the Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic, where they awarded their 197th scholarship this past summer.

”My daughter Heather was killed in a car crash in 2008, just a few weeks prior to graduating from the school of nursing,” Miller reminisced. “We started the golf tournament right after she had passed away and we give nursing scholarships away. So, this is going to benefit that, as well.”

This successful scholarship fund is onto a new journey – a documentary featuring Heather’s story entitled “Gifted.”

Donations to the Heather Miller Memorial and their future endeavors are always accepted on their Facebook page: (2) Heather Miller Memorial | Facebook