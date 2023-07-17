The Capitol Theatre in Wheeling has been busy with concerts and other entertainment recently. Additionally, WesBanco Arena is scheduled to host The Basketball Tournament and Barstool Sports Rough n’ Rowdy. However, multiple concerts are scheduled to be announced for WesBanco Arena in Wheeling soon.

“We are thrilled to continue the momentum of bringing quality entertainment to WesBanco Arena, in addition to the Capitol Theatre,” said Kelly Tucker, Executive Director of the Capitol Theatre & WesBanco Arena. “As development in downtown Wheeling continues, we’re very excited to continue providing amazing entertainment.”

The upcoming concert announcements at WesBanco Arena follow a successful Whiskey Myers show on June 2, 2023 at WesBanco Arena, which also included A Thousand Horses and Matt Koziol.

Tickets for events at WesBanco Arena can be purchased at WesBancoArena.com or by calling 304-233-4470. Follow WesBanco Arena and Capitol Theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for event updates.