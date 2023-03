OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Multiple crews have responded to a fire along Stone Church Road in Wheeling Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke poured out of the building and is visible from I-70.

Bethlehem, Valley Grove and Wheeling Fire are among the responding crews.

They have been working for several hours to contain the fire and are still on scene at this time.

Officials have not yet released whether there were any injuries.

