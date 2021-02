DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. (WTRF) The Ohio County Sheriff’s office confirms there was a wreck near Dallas Pike early Sunday morning involving multiple 18-wheeler trucks.

The incident happened on I-70 westbound near Dallas Pike.

Photos of the scene provided by a viewer show what appears to be multiple semi-trucks that wrecked off the interstate and into ditches.

Photos by James McMahon

7News is working to gather more details about this accident.