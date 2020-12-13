Nailers fans ecstatic to be back in the stands after 9 months dormant

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Nailers opened their 29th season Saturday at WesBanco Arena.

It was the first major sporting event to be held at the arena in nearly nine months. The last event took place back on March 10th, when the Nailers played a rare weekday afternoon game.

Last season was, of course , cut short due to the pandemic, and status of this season was in doubt until recently. But thanks to detailed planning and a number of safety guidelines the season is officially underway.

The Nailers, their fans and the Arena staff are thrilled to have hockey back in the Friendly City.

We can’t thank the health department enough and the City and the State to enough to be able to have these gamers and to be able to have some fans attend. And for me to be able to call a game again is great. It’s been nine long month and I can’t wait. DJ Abisalih

It feels great to be back here. The first game since the middle of March . It’s great to have something here at Wes Banco Arena Brad Leonard

Only season ticket holders were allow to attend with a maximum capacity of 750 people.

It’s a great thing. We are playing hockey again. It’s been nine months. We are back to business. So far we have had very few problems. We have to remind people to ear masks but it’s gone very well so far. Denny Magruder

There were a number of safety precautions in place including sneeze guards at all concessions stands. Social distancing signs and reminders were placed throughout the area.