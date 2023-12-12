WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

A new illicit drug, even more potent and deadly than fentanyl, has hit the streets of Wheeling.



Xylazine not only causes fatal overdoses, but also skin lesions so severe that the flesh can literally rot away.

Two doctors in Wheeling spoke out about the drug to 7News.

Xylazine is a legitimate drug, but it was never meant for humans

“It’s a veterinary horse tranquilizer which is not responsive to Narcan.” Dr. William Mercer

Doctors started seeing deep flesh wounds in drug addicted individuals that even led to amputation.

“Apparently it’s a medicine that constricts the arteries and so we’ll get them on our feet and our legs and our arms, and I’ve even seen some on the scalp.” Dr. William Mercer

They say Wheeling is seeing more Xylazine than the rest of the nation.

“My understanding is up to 50% of overdose deaths are linked to Xylazine in Wheeling, whereas the nationwide average is around 20%.” Dr. Steven Corder

So why would this be anyone’s drug of choice?

“Most of the people who are using it don’t know that they’re using it. It’s mixed in from in the supply, the fentanyl and other drugs that they’re getting in without their knowledge.” Dr. Steven Corder

Then they keep using it for the high that’s even more intense and long-lasting than fentanyl, and more dangerous, yet exciting.

“And a lot of them are on survival mode. Playing Russian roulette with this is all part of it.” Dr. William Mercer

Coming down, they say, is horrific

“Sometimes they get so desperately ill and sick from the withdrawal that they’ll literally use just about anything to get some relief.” Dr. Steven Corder

Doctors say avoid it from the start.

“If it’s too late for that, treatment still works. You may be very ill getting off of it, but you only have to go through that once.” Dr. Steven Corder

“Yeah, it’s a nasty, nasty drug.” Dr. William Mercer

They say the skin lesions caused by Xylazine often require hospitalization. They can involve severe bacterial infections or even a flesh-eating virus. In many cases, the patient needs to have their dressings changed five to six times a day.