National Day Of Prayer Event Taking Place In Wheeling

Wheeling, WVa.- (WTRF) Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty…that is the theme of this year’s National Day of Prayer taking place Thursday night.

This is the 70th year for the event and here in the Ohio Valley Christians can come together at Independence Hall in Wheeling at 6:30 PM.

We caught up with local musicians, the Chrisagis Brothers, who shared their thoughts behind the big day.

Shawn Chrisagis says, “The National Day of Prayer is something special for us because this world needs Jesus more than ever before and we really do all need to get together unit and pray. it’s a great time because most of us haven’t been out of our house for a while and it’s a great time to unite of all things to focus on Jesus Christ so that’s a beautiful thing.

“We were so locked up during Covid and when you don’t get to church, ” says Brian Chrisagis, “We had a ministry for 30 some years and we haven’t been able to get out and do that and it started making us realize just how much we took it for granted and the fellowship of fellow Christians and just getting together with like believers and praying together we can pray by ourselves and when you have unity in prayer you see mountains move and its something. The bible tells us so it’s whenever two or more are gathered I am in your midst. So, it’s very important to us.”

The event is free to the public.

In addition to state and local officials, legendary Christian singer, songwriter Scott Wesley Brown will be performing.

On Friday, you can check out another free concert featuring Scott Wesley Brown at Faith Fellowship Church in Bellaire.

That concert begins at 7 PM.