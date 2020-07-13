National Guard brings cases of personal protective equipment to Ohio County for Good Shepherd Nursing Home

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The Good Shepherd Nursing Home is in need of more PPE.



So the Ohio County EMA put in an emergency order to the National Guard through the Division of Emergency Management in Charleston.



The National Guard pulled up with a van full of cases of PPE at the Wheeling City-County building Monday.



“Well, Good Shepherd had an employee who tested positive,” said Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo. “The State Department of Health and Human Services considers that an outbreak, since the employee had exposure to multiple floors. So they’re testing all 500 of the staff and residents there. All of the staff members are in need of additional PPE.”



Vargo said they will be wearing N95 masks, also goggles or a face shield as well as surgical gowns and gloves.



He said with that level of possible exposure, they have a higher level of need for PPE.