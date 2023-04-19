WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Mountaineer Gas Company is headed to Bob Evans at 775 National Road Wheeling in Wheeling for a gas leak, according to officials.

Construction crews installing a fiber optic line along the sidewalk near Bob Evans hit a natural gas line.

Traffic has been diverted to allow for crews to fix the leak. National Road is closed from Mt. DeChantal Road to Bethany Pike, as well as the exit ramp located at Perkins.

Officials have evacuated Bob Evans, Perkins, Taco Bell, TJ’s Restaurant, The 19th Hole, and Kroger. Nearby schools are sheltering in place.

7News is headed to the location, stay tuned for more updates as they emerge.