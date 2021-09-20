‘A few weeks old… all the way up to 18’: Near 100 children battling COVID in Ohio County

While a surge of kids have COVID, the Health Department says children are not seeing long stays at the hospitals

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — About 100 children are currently battling COVID-19 in Ohio County, and while a huge number, health officials say it was expected as kids headed back to class.

The Health Department says the current spike is kids contracting it when school started and then spreading it in the home.

Here’s the good news: The Health Department is not seeing long-stay hospitalizations of children with COVID in our area, but visits to hospitals are happening.

A total 98 cases in kids were reported this week.

“You see everywhere from a few weeks old testing positive, months, years, all the way up to the 18 mark. So, it runs the gamut. But what we’re really seeing is it runs through the household. Once positive it spreads very quickly into the house. And that’s the key. It spreads very quickly.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says vaccination is the key, while the vaccine is still only approved for 12 and older.

Pfizer has hinted at vaccine trials of 5 to 11 year-olds ready to go before the FDA for emergency use approval.

This dosing would be less than the adult version but Gamble says we won’t see that a go until 2022.

The FDA just denied a booster shot for individuals younger than 65.

The Ohio County vaccination clinic will remain at the former Michaels Store at the Highlands.