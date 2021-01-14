Necco is opening a foster care office in Wheeling

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 20: Nathalie Ogando sits with her adopted cousin, Lean Martinez,5, after she was adopted during a ceremony in an adoption court on National Adoption Day marked at the Miami Children’s Museum on November 20, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Judges from Miami-Dade County Juvenile Court officiate the finalizing of more than 50 adoptions in courtrooms set up inside the museum on the day when a national effort is given to raise awareness of the more than 100,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent families. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In school learning may be best for most children, but it could also increase the number of children who need a home to stay in.

Over 7000 children are currently in the West Virginia foster care system, but there aren’t always enough foster parents.

Necco Wheeling Home Resource Coordinator Kim Dully says you can choose how many children and what age group you are comfortable with.

She says they strive to make it the perfect match not just for the child, but also for the foster parents.

If this is something you would be interested in, she has some easy advice on how to move forward.

“Call me. Call me. Check out the website Necco.org and just reach out and ask for information. Just because you ask for information doesn’t mean it’s an automatic yes and we are going to drop a kid off to you tomorrow. Parents are trained nine to ten weeks long so we absolutely train you, we get you ready to go, but just call and ask questions and if it’s on your heart, call.” Kim Dully – Necco Wheeling Home Resource Coordinator

Necco is opening new offices in Elkins, Parkersburg, and right here in Wheeling.

For more information, head over to Necco.org